Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $2.91 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.55 or 0.08586784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.38 or 0.99874848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.