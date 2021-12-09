Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

