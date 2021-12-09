Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

