Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.58

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.58 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.48). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 50,514 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.58. The company has a market capitalization of £244.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

