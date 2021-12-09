Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $257.44

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $257.44 and last traded at $256.35, with a volume of 63296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

