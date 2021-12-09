Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.72. 137,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,388. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.04.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

