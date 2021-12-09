LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Shares Up 0.2%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.10. 58,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 399,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

