MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$488,875.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$19.73 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 372.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

