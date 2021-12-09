Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam Acquires 2,500 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGNI opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.46 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.