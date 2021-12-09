Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEQ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$120.13. 176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$120.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.44.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.