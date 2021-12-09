Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$120.00 and last traded at C$120.00, with a volume of 1025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.15.

MEQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

