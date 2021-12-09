Maple (MPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $22.63 or 0.00047333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $65.75 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,172 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars.

