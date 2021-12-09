Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Trimmed by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.