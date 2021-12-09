Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 25,106 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.49. 202,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,567. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.86. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.