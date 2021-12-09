Mark A. Caylor Sells 427 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.86. The company had a trading volume of 753,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,814. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.