MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $505.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $497.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $384.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.67 and a 200-day moving average of $434.84. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

