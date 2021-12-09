Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

