Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Sells $9,775,488.55 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MMC opened at $172.91 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
