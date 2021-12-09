Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Sells $9,775,488.55 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MMC opened at $172.91 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.