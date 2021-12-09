Martin J. Wygod Purchases 8,000 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get Forian alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at $10,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at $10,801,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forian by 458.6% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forian by 1,922.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at $3,106,000.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.