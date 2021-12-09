Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $57,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.73.

MLM stock opened at $429.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $435.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

