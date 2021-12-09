Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.61

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 15297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

MARUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

