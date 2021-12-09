Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells $12,450,601.80 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of -172.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,820 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

