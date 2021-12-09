Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

