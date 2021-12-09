Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,297 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,121,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 156,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $342.34 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

