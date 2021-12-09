Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

NYSE:MA opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $336.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

