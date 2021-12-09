Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $855,621.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $10.66 million and $855,621.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00323525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

