Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

MZDAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 41,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

MZDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

