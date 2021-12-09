MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

