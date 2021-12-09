MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 0.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.02. 476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,795. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

