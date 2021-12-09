McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $258.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $262.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

