McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $226.68 on Monday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $232.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.