McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $50.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 13.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $50,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,157,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,600,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

