McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

