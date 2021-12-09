McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 216,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 74,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

