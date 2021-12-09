Mdex Price Hits $0.46 (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $362.52 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.60 or 0.08572750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00136794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,257,431 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

