Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Purchases $10,400.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) insider Thomas E. Messier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

