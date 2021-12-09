Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.71. 245,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,694. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

