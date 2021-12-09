Members Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

