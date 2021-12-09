Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,076. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.