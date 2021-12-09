Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.