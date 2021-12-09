Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 758 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 114,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,701,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

