Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $21.29.

