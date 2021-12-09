Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $430,125.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,413,075 coins and its circulating supply is 79,412,977 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

