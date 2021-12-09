Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.09) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 93.95 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.61. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £161.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.