Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.09) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 93.95 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.61. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £161.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

