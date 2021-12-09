MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Sells $102,996.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $86.90. 1,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

