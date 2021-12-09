MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Sells $102,996.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $86.90. 1,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
