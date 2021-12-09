Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,501 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $739,651.64.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

