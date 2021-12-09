Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Up 3%

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.26 and last traded at $188.82. 18,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 581,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Middleby by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Middleby by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

