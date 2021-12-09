Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 24100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$28.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

