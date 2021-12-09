Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 249.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Ooma worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 41.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $458.72 million, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

