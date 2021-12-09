Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331,499 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Geron by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GERN opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $466.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

